Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 9-11-2024

Discuss 1DCA Denying Oral Arguments, DeSantis's defense of mRNA nanoparticle injections, and the Impact on Case
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Sep 12, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

I was on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson last night to discuss the 1DCA Denying my request for Oral Argument. This means that they will base their decision solely on the legal briefs. We also talked about DeSantis’s fighting to keep the mRNA nanoparticle injections on the market and his apparent claims that the Executive Branch has dictatorial powers.

This case is regarding a Writ of Mandamus I filed seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of the mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and to compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials.

The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. The case was transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County where it was dismissed on April 9th, 2024. I filed an appeal.

Major filings are listed here:

Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus 3/3/2024, Florida Supreme Court.

Appellate Brief 5/27/2024

Dr. Boyle Affidavit 6/6/2024

Appellees Answer Brief 7/15/2024

Reply Brief 7/29/2024

Motion to Expedite Oral Argument 8/30/2024

Appellees Objection to Oral Argument 9/3/2024

Court ORDER denying Oral Argument 9/3/2024

Motion to Reconsider Oral Argument 9/4/2024

Watch this event I hosted attended by Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo on July 29th.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

8 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Emerald Robinson
Writes Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny Forum Michelle Utter 7-29-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Attorney David Meiswinkle on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 37
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Lawyer Lisa Miron on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 36
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and LawyerLisa
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny: Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 7-23-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Dr. Marivic Villa on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 35
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Michelle Utter on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 34
  Dr. Joseph Sansone