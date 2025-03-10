Playback speed
Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 60

mRNA nanobots, AI, Mind Control, and Targeted Individual Program
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mar 10, 2025
2
9
Transcript

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss mRNA nanobots, geoengineering, AI, mind control, and targeted individuals. Dr. Mihalcea got into the technology being used and shared military and other public documents as well as her own research to discuss this alarming issue. She also discussed Dr. Robert Duncan (thought to have been assassinated last summer) and his book Project Soul Catcher.

ammedicalmd.com

dranamihalcea.com/supplements

anamihalceamdphd.substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

