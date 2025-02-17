Dr. James Thorp On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 57

Dr. James Thorp, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to his new book Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable.

Sacrifice documents the true story of Dr. James Thorp, a respected doctor of maternal-fetal medicine, who, in 2020, finds his entire profession has lost its mind, as well as its soul. Stunned to find his col­leagues taking the bribe money, drinking the Kool-Aid, and pushing the shots, Thorp is one of the few OB/Gyns to bear witness and broadcast the multitude of pregnancy com­plications including miscarriage, stillbirths, and many other tragic outcomes resulting from the shots. One of the few doctors from the maternal-fetal medicine realm who publicly protested the Covid shots as directly deadly to his patients unborn babies, Thorp witnessed the carnage daily firsthand, docu­mented it, published papers, and spoke up on countless media platforms, and Senate hearings in Washington, DC. He was ter­minated without any cause and went on to campaign around the country to get the truth out. This is his Story.

In addition to the devastating effects on babies, we discussed shedding, generational effects, psychiatric effects, depopulation, censorship, and the ‘vaccine’ cult.

Praise for the book:

This book should be shared from mother to obstetrician, one-by-one, all over the globe. Thorp is the rock!

PETER A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The authors are well aware of the scorn and vilification that will be their reward for writing this book. I hope everyone will reward their courage by reading “Sacrifice” with an open mind that will allow their eyes to be opened.

Sen. Ron Johnson, Wi

A True Hero amongst us, Dr. James Thorp speaks against the ‘Covid-19 Vaccine’ calling it the ‘Highest Kill Rate in History.’ His brave words saved countless lives. Thank you for being a Guardian Angel to the vulnerable.

Alex Jones

Dr. Thorp can be followed on X @jathorpmfm

Dr. Thorp’s new book is available for pre order at Sacrifice2024.com

Dr. Thorp’s website is drjathorp.com

