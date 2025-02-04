Playback speed
Governor, I mean, Surgeon General Ladapo's Speech on Fluoride at Lee County Commissioners Meeting

Commissioners Voted Unanimously to Remove Fluoride From Water
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Feb 04, 2025
FL - The Lee County Commissioners voted to remove fluoride from the water today.

Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass put it on the agenda and the vote in favor was unanimous in favor of removal. Many Counties and Cities in Florida have now removed fluoride from the water.

Surgeon General Ladapo’s speech is above.

You can watch all the speeches by clicking the link below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

