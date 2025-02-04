Governor, I mean, Surgeon General Ladapo's Speech on Fluoride at Lee County Commissioners Meeting

FL - The Lee County Commissioners voted to remove fluoride from the water today.

Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass put it on the agenda and the vote in favor was unanimous in favor of removal. Many Counties and Cities in Florida have now removed fluoride from the water.

