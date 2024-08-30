I filed a Motion to Expedite Oral Arguments today. The Appellees did not file a reply Brief in Answer to my Reply Brief in the 30 days required to do so. The Appellees are not required to file a Reply Brief, but if they choose to do so, they are required to file it within 30 days.

This case is regarding a Writ of Mandamus I filed seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of the mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and to compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials.

To recap…The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. It was then transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20th, 2024. On April 9th, 2024, the Circuit Court dismissed the case. The case is now in the appellate court. The Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024. I filed an affidavit from the law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons and F.S. 790.166 on June 6th. On July 3rd the First District Court of Appeal issued an Order directing the Appellees to respond with an Answer Brief in 10 days or the Court would move forward and evaluate the evidence without it. I filed my objection to appellees request for 30 days on July 11,2024. The Court did issue an Order granting the 30 day extension, but it was moot because the deadline passed, and Appellees filed the Answer Brief on the deadline of July 15th. I filed my Reply Brief on July 29, 2024. This was the same day that I spoke at an event attended by Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Appellate Brief Filed 5/27/2024

Appellees Answer Brief 7/15/2024

Reply Brief Filed 7/29/2024

The Court is not required to allow Oral Arguments, although they usually do.

My motion to Expedite Oral Arguments is below:

