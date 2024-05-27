The ongoing genocide has to stop. In memory of the dead and the dying, I filed my appellate brief today. To summarize actions to date. The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. This seeks to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of COVID 19 injections in the State of Florida and compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials. It was then transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20th, 2024. On April 9th, 2024, the Circuit Court dismissed the case. I filed a motion for reconsideration on April 14th, 2024. This motion was denied on April 15th, 2024. I filed a motion for rehearing on April 21st, 2024. This motion was denied on April 22nd, 2024. I filed a notice of appeal in the First District Court of Appeal later that day. After the Appellate Court directed me to modify my certification of service, I filed an amended notice of appeal on May 3rd, 2024. Today on May 27th, 2024, I filed the appellate brief below.

I am doing this pro se. This is for a couple reasons. This is partly because many attorneys are afraid of the Bar and the Judges. In addition, if an attorney were threatened otherwise, I can’t rely on them not buckling. I also could not afford the cost an attorney would have charged me to do this as it would have been astronomical. Still, there is considerable cost for me. This process consumes a tremendous amount of time and energy, researching case law and court procedures, as well as writing the briefs and motions. This does take me away from my small niche private practice and I was already set back from my surgery last year.

I expect that the appeals process will get more involved and if this path gets blocked, I am already considering different court actions to take. I will need resources to offset these loses. If you can afford to contribute, you can contribute here through GiveSendGo or Ko-Fi. Or you can mail a check to me at my office 27499 Riverview Center Blvd.. Bonita Springs, FL, 34134. Please only donate if you can afford to.

The appellate brief is below. Due to the size of the document I had to break the screen shots up into a few sections.

Table Contents and Citations and Authorities

Statement of Case and Facts

Statement of Case and Facts Continued

Summary of Argument

The Argument

Argument Continued

Conclusion

