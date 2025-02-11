Alexandra Bruce on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 56

Writer and publisher Alexandra Bruce stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss her deplatforming over the years and the impact this has had on her publishing business. We also discussed current events including some of the early developments in the Trump administration. We discussed the globalists and their agenda. Satanism, transhumanism, and other relevant topis were discussed.

Alexandra Bruce is the publisher of ForbiddenNews.Substack.com since May 2024, which receives between 1.1- and 1.5 million views per month. Writer and publisher of ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net, an independent website and daily newsletter, created without any startup funds or advertising, since October 2010. Her website traffic grew quickly through word-of-mouth and it was very profitable during its first five years. In 2015, her AdSense account was de monetized by 90% without warning or recourse and search engine algorithms began drastically reducing traffic to the website. In 2019, she was de-platformed by several Big Tech platforms, again with bogus excuses, without warning or recourse. By 2021, her small online publishing business had been all but destroyed by algorithmic censorship and by unacknowledged advertising blacklists. During the COVID Scamdemic, smaller tech companies, three with whom she'd had longterm business relationships de-platformed her, despite her being a high-paying client. She was de-banked by Venmo in April 2024, shortly after making it a donation option on her website. Between 2020-2023 Alexandra appeared on AMP News, where she had a highly-viewed weekly show, ForbiddenNews. Alexandra attended the University of Paris, NYU Film School and was awarded a BA in Semiotics from Brown University in 1986. She was a prolific Director of music videos during the Golden Age of Hip Hop and was one of the three original founders of MTV’s highest-rated show at the time, ‘Yo! MTV Raps’. She has worked in feature film and TV production off and on for decades and is the author of six non-fiction books.

Alexandra Bruce recently produced Splintering Babylon.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

