The Court did not issue an order granting a 30 day extension as appellees requested so Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody’s legal counsel filed their answer brief on Monday July 15, 2024, which was the deadline. You can read it below. I have 15 days to file my reply and then they will have 15 days to reply to that.. This answer brief is in response to my appellate brief filed on May 27, 2024.

To recap…The original Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus was filed on March 3rd, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. It was then transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20th, 2024. On April 9th, 2024, the Circuit Court dismissed the case. The case is now in the appellate court. The Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024. I filed an affidavit from the law professor that drafted the 1989 biological weapons and antiterrorism act stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 Biological Weapons and F.S. 790.166 on June 6th. On July 3rd the First District Court of Appeal issued an Order directing the Appellees to respond with an answer brief in 10 days or the Court would move forward and evaluate the evidence without it. I filed my objection to appellees request for 30 days on July 11,2024.

The screen shot below had to be broken up into a few screen shots due to its length.

Appellees Answer Brief

