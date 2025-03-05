Attorney Rachel Rodriguez On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 59

Attorney Rachel Rodriguez of the Vires Law Group stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss COVID era hospital homicides, deadly protocol, Remdesivir, ventilators, and other aspects of the criminal enterprise were discussed.
ViresLaw.Group has put together documents including this 29 page document outlining all 50 state laws that person’s of interest such as Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Cliff Lane, Francis Collins, Robert Redfield, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Rick Bright, Stephen Hahn, and others could be investigated and potentially prosecuted for at the state level. The intention is to have people provide evidence and potential law violations to local law enforcement and prosecutors.
Covid Humanity Betrayal Memory Project https://chbmp.org/
This first document is the 29 page document listing all 50 states laws that are being violated. This is followed by briefs that can be adapted to various states.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
