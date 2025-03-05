Playback speed
Attorney Rachel Rodriguez On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 59

Hospital Homicides and the Case Against Fauci and Others
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mar 05, 2025
5
5
Transcript

Attorney Rachel Rodriguez of the Vires Law Group stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss COVID era hospital homicides, deadly protocol, Remdesivir, ventilators, and other aspects of the criminal enterprise were discussed.

ViresLaw.Group has put together documents including this 29 page document outlining all 50 state laws that person’s of interest such as Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Cliff Lane, Francis Collins, Robert Redfield, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Rick Bright, Stephen Hahn, and others could be investigated and potentially prosecuted for at the state level. The intention is to have people provide evidence and potential law violations to local law enforcement and prosecutors.

ViresLaw.Group @RaRodEsq

https://formerfedsgroup.org/

Covid Humanity Betrayal Memory Project https://chbmp.org/

This first document is the 29 page document listing all 50 states laws that are being violated. This is followed by briefs that can be adapted to various states.

Nationwide Covid Criminal Enterprise Laws
292KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Request For Investigation Mo 12
318KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Ok Ag Brief Final
905KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

C James
205KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Exhibit F
101KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Exhibits D E Combined
2.27MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Exh F Commonalities Final Copy
1.27MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Submitted Fl Brief For Ag Moody Cce Investigation
349KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or GiveSendGo.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication.

