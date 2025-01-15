Bill Gates' Foundation Tax-Exempt Status Challenged in New Court Case

Attorney William Scott and movie producer John Davidson stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Mr. Scott’s case challenging the Bill Gates’ Foundation tax exempt status. William S. Scott, Esq., has filed an appeal and petition for a Writ of Mandamus against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, targeting the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation/Trust (BMGF/Trust).

As reported by BrokenTruth.tv, Scott filed a whistle blower case back in September. Mr. Scott claimed that Bill Gates is running a for profit operation. In 2023 the Gates Foundation reported a tax-exempt revenue of $6,840,102,370. In 2019 the the foundation provided $55 million to BioNTech in 2019 for vaccine development. If Scott wins his case the Gates tax liability for 2023 may be over $1.44 billion. By 2020, the Gates Foundation pledged $1.6 billion for Gavi's next strategic period, focusing on equitable vaccine distribution.

John Davidson also offered his insights into the importance of Mr. Scott’s case.

William Scott can be followed on X.com @wmsumnerscott

John Davidson can be followed on X.com @brokentruthtv

His film Epidemic of Fraud can be watched here. EpidemicofFruad.com

BrokenTruth.TV

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

