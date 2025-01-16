Playback speed
Steve Miller on Mind Matters and Everything Else, EP 55

California Fires, Police State, Bioweapon Injections, and More
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jan 16, 2025
Transcript

Steve Miller, Hollywood Screenwriter, and producer of the feature film, Covid Unmasked, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the raging fires closing in on his home in LA. We also discussed his feature film COVID Unmasked. All four parts are linked below. Steve urges people to watch part four if they don’t have the time to watch each film.

COVID Unmasked Part 1

COVID Unmasked Part II

COVID Unmasked Part III

COVID Unmasked Part IV

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
