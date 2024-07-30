Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny:Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec

The Lee County Republican Assembly hosted a medical freedom forum and book signing event with Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Dr. Ladapo was not speaking in his official capacity but as a private citizen about medical freedom, and his book, Transcending Fear.

I spoke briefly starting at 3:11, followed by Dr. Zywiecs 11:00, Dr. Villa 27:30, and Dr. Ladapo 59:30. Afterward there was a question and answer period.

This was a very informative talk.

I knew I was taller than Dr. Ladapo…

