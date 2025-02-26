Playback speed
Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 58

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Feb 26, 2025
3
7
Transcript

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the targeting of children with mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Dr. Z discussed COVID, mRNA injection side effects, and the need for better diagnostics. We also discussed the new self amplifying mRNA bioweapon about to be released in Europe and the potential fallout for humanity.

Dr Z can be followed on X @AndrewZywiecMD and his private practice website is ZywiecandPorter.com Dr. Z does telehealth appointments with patients from all 50 states.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

