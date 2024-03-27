Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 17
Child and Adolescent Gender Mutilations and Covid Bioweapon Injections
14 hrs ago
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
51:47
31
Share this post
Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 17
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
UPDATE: Writ of Mandamus Transferred to the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida
On March 20th the Supreme Court of the State of Florida transferred Case # SC2024-0327 (the Writ of Mandamus seeking to compel DeSantis to ban the jab…
Mar 26
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
90
Share this post
UPDATE: Writ of Mandamus Transferred to the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
Governor DeSantis and AG Moody Have Been Served
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody were served the Writ of Mandamus on March 18, 2024. Mind Matters and Everything Else…
Mar 25
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
181
Share this post
Governor DeSantis and AG Moody Have Been Served
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
58
Three Simple Steps States Can Do to Fight the Illegal Alien Invasion
All great civilizations rise and fall. The Etruscans may have been the only civilization that knew how long their independent civilization would exist…
Mar 25
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
120
Share this post
Three Simple Steps States Can Do to Fight the Illegal Alien Invasion
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
73
Health Ranger Mike Adams Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit C19 Injections
Mandamus Cites Bioweapons, Terrorism, Treason, and Murder Laws Violated
Mar 23
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
52
Share this post
Health Ranger Mike Adams Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit C19 Injections
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
41
Making Sense of the Madness, Jason Bermas Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone
I was interviewed by Jason Bermas on Making Sense of the Madness regarding the Writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. Click here or…
Mar 22
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
32
Share this post
Making Sense of the Madness, Jason Bermas Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Washington State and Nevada Governors and Attorney Generals
Read the Writ of Mandamus filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit Distribution of C19 Nanoparticle Injections As a board…
Mar 21
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
129
Share this post
National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Washington State and Nevada Governors and Attorney Generals
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
67
David Knight Show Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Filed in FL Supreme Court to Compel DeSantis to Ban the Jab
Interview this morning on the David Knight show to discuss the writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. Click here or the image below…
Mar 20
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
42
Share this post
David Knight Show Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Filed in FL Supreme Court to Compel DeSantis to Ban the Jab
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Dr. Paul Alexander on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 16
Dr. Paul Alexander stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his insights working in government as a dissident…
Mar 20
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
45:27
37
Share this post
Dr. Paul Alexander on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 16
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38
Did House Republicans and Democrats Commit Treason, Again?
A common denominator of all totalitarian societies is that they censor information. They label it heretical or misinformation, and simply prohibit its…
Mar 18
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
93
Share this post
Did House Republicans and Democrats Commit Treason, Again?
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon injections in Florida.
This past Thursday The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Covid shot victim Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon…
Mar 17
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
36
Share this post
The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon injections in Florida.
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Covid Shot Injuries: A Crises Hidden in Plain Sight
Doctors, Lawyers, and Victims, Unite
Mar 15
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
56
Share this post
Covid Shot Injuries: A Crises Hidden in Plain Sight
josephsansone.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
© 2024 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts