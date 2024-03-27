Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 17
Child and Adolescent Gender Mutilations and Covid Bioweapon Injections
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
51:47
5
UPDATE: Writ of Mandamus Transferred to the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida
On March 20th the Supreme Court of the State of Florida transferred Case # SC2024-0327 (the Writ of Mandamus seeking to compel DeSantis to ban the jab…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
43
Governor DeSantis and AG Moody Have Been Served
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody were served the Writ of Mandamus on March 18, 2024. Mind Matters and Everything Else…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
58
Three Simple Steps States Can Do to Fight the Illegal Alien Invasion
All great civilizations rise and fall. The Etruscans may have been the only civilization that knew how long their independent civilization would exist…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
73
Health Ranger Mike Adams Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit C19 Injections
Mandamus Cites Bioweapons, Terrorism, Treason, and Murder Laws Violated
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
41
Making Sense of the Madness, Jason Bermas Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone
I was interviewed by Jason Bermas on Making Sense of the Madness regarding the Writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. Click here or…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
12
National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Washington State and Nevada Governors and Attorney Generals
Read the Writ of Mandamus filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit Distribution of C19 Nanoparticle Injections As a board…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
67
David Knight Show Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Filed in FL Supreme Court to Compel DeSantis to Ban the Jab
Interview this morning on the David Knight show to discuss the writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. Click here or the image below…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
7
Dr. Paul Alexander on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 16
Dr. Paul Alexander stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his insights working in government as a dissident…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
45:27
38
Did House Republicans and Democrats Commit Treason, Again?
A common denominator of all totalitarian societies is that they censor information. They label it heretical or misinformation, and simply prohibit its…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
59
The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon injections in Florida.
This past Thursday The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV interviewed Covid shot victim Michelle Utter and Dr. Joseph Sansone on efforts to ban the bioweapon…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
9
Covid Shot Injuries: A Crises Hidden in Plain Sight
Doctors, Lawyers, and Victims, Unite
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
4
