The Circuit Court issued an ORDER yesterday asserting that it had no jurisdiction to rule on my Motion to Vacate. So…I filed a motion yesterday to temporarily revest jurisdiction back to the Circuit Court so the Circuit Court can rule on my motion to vacate. I filed the motion to vacate because the Circuit Court should not have dismissed my case before I served a summons. Case law from the 1stDCA came out last week stating as much. It is below.

This is a clear procedural issue that the Court should rule in my favor. If not with the is specific motion, then when they review my appellate brief itself. Of course, no guarantees….The Appellees/Defendants (Governor and Attorney General) are claiming the Circuit Court, and the Appellate Court, do not have jurisdiction over them because they did not receive a summons. It is of course impossible for me to serve a summons once the case was dismissed. The appellate court does have jurisdiction over the Circuit Court’s decisions.

Screen shot below and the motion is also available for download.

