I have been meaning to share this since early last week, but had to update on my case, and posted an article too. The Vires Law Group put this together. It is a 29 page document listing suggested state laws for COVID related crimes that Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Cliff Lane, Francis Collins, Robert Redfield, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Rick Bright, Stephen Hahn, etc. may be prosecuted on.

The late Dr. Francis Boyle was clear that not only state AGs could prosecute, but even state attorneys, and county prosecutors or county district attorneys could also prosecute these crimes. The presidential pardon does not protect Fauci from state level prosecution.

Below is a screen shot of the cover page. I will be posting an interview with Attorney Rachel Rodriguez from the Vires Law Group this week. You can download the full document here.

Nationwide Covid Criminal Enterprise Laws 292KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or GiveSendGo.