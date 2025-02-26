This is not entirely unexpected. The Circuit Court is stating that it has no jurisdiction to rule on my Motion to Vacate because the case is now in the Appellate Court. So the Appellate Court will have to rule on this issue as well as all of the other issues. This issue is regarding the Circuit Court’s dismissal of the case before I was able to issue a summons. New case law recently came out of the 1st DCA (where my appeal is at), saying that dismissal should not happen before notice of service.

This is the Appellate Brief.

This is the Initial Complaint.

Screen shot and pdf below.

