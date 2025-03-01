Cody’s law got sponsored in the Florida Senate! Cody’s law seeks relief for the acutely injured from the ‘Covid ‘vaccine’ (bioweapon injection) victims. These victims were lied to, coerced, and manipulated. Cody is a young man that was severely injured after getting the COVID shot. His choice was to get the shot, or no college. Cody’s mom, Heather Hudson, worked tirelessly to push this legislation. As did Nick Caturano, Dr. Brinkley, and other activists.

The bill was filed in the Florida House in January. Today, Friday February 28TH was the deadline to get a Senate sponsor. I am happy to report that Senator Ileana Garcia sponsored the bill, and Senator Jonathan Martin co sponsored the bill.

This is important legislation for multiple reasons. Obviously to get relief for those that are injured, but it also becomes increasingly hard for the government to allow these weapons to stay on the market if legislation starts getting passed to help the victims.

You can get a draft of the bill from CodysLaw.org Keep in mind the language will likely change before it gets voted on.

Congratulation to Heather Hudson. One person can make a difference.

Let’s hope this piece of legislation passes and becomes law in Florida.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

