Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 7-23-2024

Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody File Answer Brief
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Emerald Robinson
Jul 25, 2024
In this interview I update on the latest on my appeal in my writ of mandamus case to compel DeSantis to stop the distribution of mRNA biological and technological weapons in the Sate of Florida. It also seek to compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials.

Among other things, it appears that Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody are arguing that the Executive Branch of Government does not have to answer to the Judicial Branch regarding the enforcement of laws, including Weapons of Mass Destruction Laws. At least, that is my interpretation.

You can read the Appellees Answer Brief here.

You can read my Appellate Brief here.

I am working on my Reply Brief.

