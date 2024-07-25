Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson - 7-23-2024

In this interview I update on the latest on my appeal in my writ of mandamus case to compel DeSantis to stop the distribution of mRNA biological and technological weapons in the Sate of Florida. It also seek to compel Attorney General Moody to confiscate the vials.

Among other things, it appears that Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody are arguing that the Executive Branch of Government does not have to answer to the Judicial Branch regarding the enforcement of laws, including Weapons of Mass Destruction Laws. At least, that is my interpretation.

You can read the Appellees Answer Brief here.

You can read my Appellate Brief here.

I am working on my Reply Brief.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Share

Refer a friend