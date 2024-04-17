Nick Caturano On Mind Matters And Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 20

Nick Caturano @NickCaturano on X.com

Nick Caturano stopped by Mind Matters And Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone. Nick has been a health freedom activist and advocate for the victims of the COVID 19 injections. Nick stopped by to discuss the plight of COVID 19 injection victims and the ongoing struggle against the psychopathic authoritarians. Nick also discussed TheGenevaProject.org which is an event this coming June in Geneva Switzerland, which he is helping organize. Nick organized two two recent events in the Villages in Florida with Dr. Villa. The events included victims of the biological and technological weapon injections. We also discuss moving forward. Warning we may vent a little....

This interview is also available on Clouthub.com and Rumble.com

