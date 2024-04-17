20

Nick Caturano On Mind Matters And Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 20

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Apr 17, 2024
20
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Nick Caturano @NickCaturano on X.com

Nick Caturano stopped by Mind Matters And Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone. Nick has been a health freedom activist and advocate for the victims of the COVID 19 injections. Nick stopped by to discuss the plight of COVID 19 injection victims and the ongoing struggle against the psychopathic authoritarians. Nick also discussed TheGenevaProject.org which is an event this coming June in Geneva Switzerland, which he is helping organize. Nick organized two two recent events in the Villages in Florida with Dr. Villa. The events included victims of the biological and technological weapon injections. We also discuss moving forward. Warning we may vent a little....

This interview is also available on Clouthub.com and Rumble.com

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

20 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Recent Episodes
David Meiswinkle on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 19
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 18
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone About Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel DeSantis to Ban the Jab
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 17
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Paul Alexander on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 16
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
OANN: In Focus with Alison Steinberg Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jab.
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 15
  Dr. Joseph Sansone