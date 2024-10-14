Judyth Vary Baker On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 41

Judyth Vary Baker discusses her romantic relationship with Lee Harvey Oswald and the CIA’s assassination of President Kennedy. She discusses the CIA recruitment of her at the ag of 19 and how she met Lee Harvey Oswald and maintains that he was innocent. Judyth also spoke about Jack Ruby and Lyndon Johnson. She also spoke about weaponizing cancer, the Monkey virus, and Fidel Castro. Judyth goes into more detail in her book Lee Harvey Oswald and Me and Judyth is @Judyth on X

This interview is sponsored by Liberation Tek. https://secure.liberationtek.com/aff.php?aff=93

Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the Bill of Rights.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend