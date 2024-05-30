Playback speed
Share post
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

NIH Scientists Obstruct Justice, Update on Appellate Brief to Ban the Jab
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
May 30, 2024
10
Transcript

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson yesterday to discuss the NIH scientists using private emails to obstruct justice as well as discussing my appellate brief to Ban the Jab that I filed on Memorial Day to honor the victims of biological and technological warfare in the form of COVID 19 injections.

