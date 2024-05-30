I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson yesterday to discuss the NIH scientists using private emails to obstruct justice as well as discussing my appellate brief to Ban the Jab that I filed on Memorial Day to honor the victims of biological and technological warfare in the form of COVID 19 injections.
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson