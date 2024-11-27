Odette Wilkens on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP, 49

Odette Wilkens, Esq., Chair & General Counsel for The National Call for Safe Technology as well as President & General Counsel, Wired Broadband, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the negative health consequences of the pervasive wireless technology (5G, 4G etc.) being deployed across the country. Odette also discussed some of the legal loop holes being used by the communications industry and current legislation to support.

https://thenationalcall.org/

hello@thenationalcall.org

Here are links from the slide deck, federal legislation and health resources:

Slide deck presentation

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gtsu6ct4s9kkcxht1cn40/5G-Presentation-Ohio-11-15-24.pptx?rlkey=4sdoct5s7kbljft13v4anyhpo&st=rkfe8y3z&dl=0

Environmental Health Trust on the Federal Bills

https://ehtrust.org/congress/

Childrens’ Health Defense

Stop5G.org

Wired Broadband (non-profit)

https://www.wiredbroadband.org/

MD SafeTech

https://mdsafetech.org

Americans for Responsible Technology

https://www.americansforresponsibletech.org/

Massachusetts for Safe Technology

https://www.ma4safetech.org/

