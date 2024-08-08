Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny Forum Michelle Utter 7-29-2024

Michelle Utter shares about her injuries from the Pfizer shot. You can watch the full Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny forum with Dr. Zywiec, Dr. Villa, and Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo by clicking this link.

