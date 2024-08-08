Playback speed
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny Forum Michelle Utter 7-29-2024

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Aug 08, 2024
Michelle Utter shares about her injuries from the Pfizer shot. You can watch the full Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny forum with Dr. Zywiec, Dr. Villa, and Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo by clicking this link.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
