Hrvoje Moric On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 48

Biden's Act of War Against Russia and the Prospect of Global Nuclear War
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Geopolitics & Empire
Nov 23, 2024
4
1
Transcript

Hrvoje Moric of geopoliticsandempire.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Biden’s Act of War against Russia and the prospect of global nuclear war. We discussed multiple scenarios. We also talked about the potential globalist end games with this conflict. Hrvoje spoke about his hesitations with Trump and we talked about the prospect of using the illegal alien manufactured crises to promote a biometric exit entry visa and how the social credit system will work as a form of enslavement. Hrvoje talked about own experience with this system sharing that he is a canary in the coal mine so to speak.

Visit Hrvoje Moric at https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

On Substack at geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

AN on X https://x.com/HrvojePM

This interview is sponsored by Liberation Tek. https://secure.liberationtek.com/aff.php?aff=93

Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the Bill of Rights.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent.



Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Geopolitics & Empire
Writes Geopolitics & Empire Subscribe
