Hrvoje Moric On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 48

Hrvoje Moric of geopoliticsandempire.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Biden’s Act of War against Russia and the prospect of global nuclear war. We discussed multiple scenarios. We also talked about the potential globalist end games with this conflict. Hrvoje spoke about his hesitations with Trump and we talked about the prospect of using the illegal alien manufactured crises to promote a biometric exit entry visa and how the social credit system will work as a form of enslavement. Hrvoje talked about own experience with this system sharing that he is a canary in the coal mine so to speak.

Visit Hrvoje Moric at https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

On Substack at geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

AN on X https://x.com/HrvojePM

