James Roguski on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 50

James Rogusski stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections. James discussed his perspective on why it is urgent to remove the bioweapon injections from the market as soon as possible. He also discussed the concealment of deaths and injuries from the injections.

As a pro se litigant I am currently working on my litigation to get the mRNA injections off the market here in Florida because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. My recent case was dismissed and I am working on my Motion for Rehearing.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

