Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 12-4-2024

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss my current case against Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody seeking an injunction to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections in the state of Florida because they are bioweapons.

To support this effort visit GiveSendGo

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend