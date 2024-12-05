Playback speed
Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 12-4-2024

Discussing Lawsuit Seeking to Prohibit mRNA Injections because they Are Bioweapons
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Dec 05, 2024
7
5
Transcript

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss my current case against Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody seeking an injunction to prohibit mRNA nanoparticle injections in the state of Florida because they are bioweapons.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

