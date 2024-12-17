Playback speed
Michael Yon On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 51

Drones, Russia Ukraine, Israel and the Middle East, Mass Migration, Global Famine and More...
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Michael Yon
Dec 17, 2024
2
Transcript

Michael Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Drone Psyop, Russia and Ukraine, Israel and the Middle East, the coming global famine, Bitcoin pump, mass migration invasions, and more.

Michael Yon started his military career in the special forces in the 1980s and then went on to be a military writer, and later a war combat correspondent. Michael has lived most of his life outside of the United States and has keen insight into various global worldviews and motivations. This coupled with his military background makes him a very interesting person to have a conversation with.

You can follow Michael Yon on Substack and X.com

MichaelYon.Substack.com

@michael_yon on X.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

