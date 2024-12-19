Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 12-18-24

I was on on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson last night. We discussed Putin’s claim of mRNA ‘vaccine; to cure cancer as well as my litigation in Florida seeking an injunction to prohibit distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological weapons. We discussed my Motion for a Rehearing.

We also discussed the drones over New Jersey and elsewhere. I talked about the the prospect of the fake alien invasion or drones being used to spray to create a new pandemic. I maintain that it is the Shadow government behind the psyop.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

