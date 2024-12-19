Playback speed
Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 12-18-24

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dec 19, 2024
1
2
Transcript

I was on on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson last night. We discussed Putin’s claim of mRNA ‘vaccine; to cure cancer as well as my litigation in Florida seeking an injunction to prohibit distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological weapons. We discussed my Motion for a Rehearing.

We also discussed the drones over New Jersey and elsewhere. I talked about the the prospect of the fake alien invasion or drones being used to spray to create a new pandemic. I maintain that it is the Shadow government behind the psyop.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Dr. Joseph Sansone
