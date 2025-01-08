Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 52

Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation administrator Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss some of the studies about the deadly effects of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. Studies show a 112,000% increase in brain clots and a 1236% increase in sudden cardiac arrest deaths associated with the COVID injections. Nicholas states his view that the shots are biological weapons of mass destruction and that more Americans were killed from the shots than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. We discussed the COVID shot side effects, the upcoming bird flu pandemic, and more…

Nicholas Hulscher, MPH can be followed:

On X.com @nichulscher and @mcculloughfund

And on Sub stack at PeterMcCulloughmd.Substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

