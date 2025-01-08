Playback speed
Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 52

Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Administrator Discusses Bioweapon Injections
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Jan 08, 2025
4
10
Transcript

Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation administrator Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss some of the studies about the deadly effects of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. Studies show a 112,000% increase in brain clots and a 1236% increase in sudden cardiac arrest deaths associated with the COVID injections. Nicholas states his view that the shots are biological weapons of mass destruction and that more Americans were killed from the shots than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. We discussed the COVID shot side effects, the upcoming bird flu pandemic, and more…

Nicholas Hulscher, MPH can be followed:

On X.com @nichulscher and @mcculloughfund

And on Sub stack at PeterMcCulloughmd.Substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

