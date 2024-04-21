Lawyer Lisa (Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 21

Food Chain Reaction Game - Geo Engineering - Deliberate Starvation
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
LawyerLisa
Apr 21, 2024
Lawyer Lisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topis are discussed.

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2015/11/11/food-chain-reaction-a-global-food-security-game/

*** comprehensive report
https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf
**
https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf
findings report
https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/

tag line from the game
volatility is the new normal
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction
https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction
4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
