The Circuit Court issued an ORDER dismissing (2020-CA-001977) which is my recently filed case seeking an injunction to prohibit the Governor and Attorney General from allowing the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injection bioweapons because they violate F.S. 790.166; Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023). I was also seeking declaratory judgements for each of these laws. I think the reasons cited in the ORDER were addressed in my legal brief.

With the filing, I included affidavits from Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D., Dr. Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD, Dr. Ben Marble, M.D.

A screen shot of the ORDER is below.

I will look over the ORDER and see if I will do a motion for Rehearing or not.

Here is the actual complaint:

Filed Complaint Seeking Injunctive And Declaratory Relief 8.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here are the Affidavits:

Filed Affidavits 12022024 11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Filed Affidavit 12032024 262KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Filed Affidavit Dr Paul Alexander 664KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

To support this effort visit GiveSendGo

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.