Circuit Court Dismissed Case Seeking Injunction to Prohibit mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Because they are Bioweapons
The Circuit Court issued an ORDER dismissing (2020-CA-001977) which is my recently filed case seeking an injunction to prohibit the Governor and Attorney General from allowing the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injection bioweapons because they violate F.S. 790.166; Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023). I was also seeking declaratory judgements for each of these laws. I think the reasons cited in the ORDER were addressed in my legal brief.
With the filing, I included affidavits from Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D., Dr. Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD, Dr. Ben Marble, M.D.
A screen shot of the ORDER is below.
I will look over the ORDER and see if I will do a motion for Rehearing or not.
Here is the actual complaint:
Here are the Affidavits:
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
These people must of been bought. I just don’t understand how this shit is even going on. What the hell is wrong with these people.
It's the same playbook from when Trump's attorneys were filing their lawsuits about the 2020 election fraud. The courts, in the pockets of the deep state, came up with every excuse imaginable to not take the cases at all, or quickly deny the case.