

Dr. Peter McCullough On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 25

Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 09, 2024
3
Transcript

Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D. stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss C19 injections and the importance of getting these deadly injections off the market. The dangers of the mRNA platform, spike proteins, shedding, and the potential harm to offspring were discussed. Dr. McCullough detailed several recent studies and talked about AstraZeneca shots being pulled off the market in the UK. We also touched on the Ban the Jab resolutions and my litigation to ban the jab in Florida. This video is also available on CloutHub and Rumble.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

https://www.petermcculloughmd.com

About Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist holding degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.

He has broadly published on a range of topics in medicine with more than 1000 publications and over 685 citations in the National Library of Medicine. His works include “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” - the first widely utilized treatment regimen for ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He later published the first detoxification approach titled “Clinical Rationale for SARS-CoV-2 Base Spike Protein Detoxification in Post COVID-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes” in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons and the PUBMED indexed journal CUREUS. He has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel.

Dr. McCullough testified multiple times in the US Senate, US House of Representatives, Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, Pennsylvania Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. He has had years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.

Links to the journal articles:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32771461/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33387997/
https://zenodo.org/record/8286460
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38024037/

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
