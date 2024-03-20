38

Dr. Paul Alexander on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 16

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mar 20, 2024
Dr. Paul Alexander stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his insights working in government as a dissident voice during Covid shutdowns. We discussed President Trump's position on the Covid injections, the up coming election, as well as the illegal immigration invasion and potential false flag operations.

