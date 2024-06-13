Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

Dr. Boyle's Affidavit, 9th Circuit Court of Appeal Case, and the status of the First District Court of Appeal Case
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Jun 13, 2024
8
Share
Transcript

I went on Emerald Robinson last night to discuss Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal case, the status of my First District Court of Appeal case, and DeSantis’s refusal to take biological and technological weapon mRNA injections off the market.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

8 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Emerald Robinson
Writes Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Hrvoje Moric on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 30
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 29
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Dr. Murray Sabrin on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 28
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Melissa McAtee on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 27
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Karen Kingston on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 26
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Peter McCullough On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 25
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH