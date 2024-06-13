I went on Emerald Robinson last night to discuss Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal case, the status of my First District Court of Appeal case, and DeSantis’s refusal to take biological and technological weapon mRNA injections off the market.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson