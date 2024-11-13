Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 11-12-2024

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss the new study showing that COVID 'Vaccines' Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots. We talked about how I used this in my case and the apparent shift in coverage in the deadly mRNA bioweapon injections. We also discussed Jan 6 political prisoners and the Trump presidency.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend