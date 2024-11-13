Playback speed
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 11-12-2024

COVID 'Vaccines' Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Nov 13, 2024
I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to discuss the new study showing that COVID 'Vaccines' Pose 112,000% Greater Risk of Brain Clots, Strokes Than Flu Shots. We talked about how I used this in my case and the apparent shift in coverage in the deadly mRNA bioweapon injections. We also discussed Jan 6 political prisoners and the Trump presidency.

