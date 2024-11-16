Dr. James Thorp on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 47

Dr. James Thorp, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss a recent study that he was an author on that showed a 112,000% increase in brain clots after COVID injection compared to the flu shots. Dr. Thorp also discussed other studies he has conducted. As an OBGYN Dr. Thorp discussed the horrific numbers of miscarriages and still births that occurred and the unethical treatment of pregnant women during. Dr. Thorp also shared about the corruption between government, scientific journals, and research facilities. We discussed the Group Think phenomenon that swept across the country during COVID along with the accompanying fear and sadism.

Dr. Thorp can be followed on X @jathorpmfm

Dr. Thorp’s new book is available for pre order at Sacrifice2024.com

Dr. Thorp’s website is drjathorp.com

