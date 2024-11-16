Playback speed
Dr. James Thorp on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 47

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Nov 16, 2024
Dr. James Thorp, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss a recent study that he was an author on that showed a 112,000% increase in brain clots after COVID injection compared to the flu shots. Dr. Thorp also discussed other studies he has conducted. As an OBGYN Dr. Thorp discussed the horrific numbers of miscarriages and still births that occurred and the unethical treatment of pregnant women during. Dr. Thorp also shared about the corruption between government, scientific journals, and research facilities. We discussed the Group Think phenomenon that swept across the country during COVID along with the accompanying fear and sadism.

Dr. Thorp can be followed on X @jathorpmfm

Dr. Thorp’s new book is available for pre order at Sacrifice2024.com

Dr. Thorp’s website is drjathorp.com

This interview is sponsored by Liberation Tek. https://secure.liberationtek.com/aff.php?aff=93

Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the Bill of Rights.

