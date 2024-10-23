TransHuman Author, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 43

Author of TransHuman, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Volume 1 and Volume II of her groundbreaking new book. Links to both volumes are below. Let’s make TransHuman the number 1 book on Amazon.

Dr. Mihalcea has a very busy clinic in Washington state that is sought out by patients from across the USA and the world. In this interview she gives an overview of the evidence in both volumes of this extraordinary work.

TransHuman is a two-volume collection of research performed by Dr. Ana Mihalcea and scientists from around the world into the COVID 19 injections and the self-assembling nanotechnology that was found. Alarming live blood changes have been observed in humanity’s blood since the roll out of the COVID 19 injections. Volume 1 outlines Dr. Mihalcea’s research collaboration with Clifford Carnicom into these blood changes and the strange, rubbery clot formations seen all over the world. It is a microscopic investigation of the overlap between the technology developing in the COVID 19 injections and geoengineering operations spraying smart dust and advanced nanomaterials from the sky. Investigations into the rubbery clots seen by embalmers are included. Other vaccines and medications are also investigated revealing microrobots and self-assembling nanotechnology and synthetic biology in human and animal blood.

TRANSHUMAN: The Real COVID 19 Agenda - Volume 1: Darkfield Live Blood Microscopy Exposes Self-Assembling Nanotechnology and the Global Technocratic Plan

TransHuman – Volume 2 provides further darkfield microscopy evidence of geoengineering operations causing changes in the blood of humanity and all lifeforms. Analyses of pharmaceutical medications and dental anesthetics show self-assembling nanotechnology in these products, causing further stress to the blood. And this second volume discusses the mesogen brain chips researchers see self-assembling in both COVID 19 vaccinated AND unvaccinated blood – intended as brain computer interface technology. However, there are treatment solutions and antidotes that Dr. Mihalcea has discovered and developed in her clinic that are presented as a hopeful conclusion to this highly recommended two-volume series.

TransHuman: Overcoming the Global Depopulation Agenda - Volume II: Self-Assembling Nanotechnology in Medications, Geoengineering Effects, and Mesogen Microchips – Treatments and Antidotes

