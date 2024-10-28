Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Daniel Nagase, M.D., on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph, EP 44
Sounding Alarms About replicon 'Vaccine'
ER doctor, Daniel Nagase, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph to discuss the dangers of the mRNA bioweapon injections and the potential threat they pose to the human genome and future generations. Dr. Nagase also discussed the new Replicon injection that was released recently in Japan. Dr. Nagase explains how the weapon will eventually spread across the globe because it is self replicating. Dr. Nagase points out that a good bioweapon is not too deadly or it will not spread. It needs time to spread before symptoms show up. Dr. Nagase states that it could be 10-15 years for some people before they see symptoms from the current mRNA injections and the Replicon injections.

Dr. Nagase was one of the early doctors to speak out against the mRNA bioweapon injections. He shared about his persecution in Canada and how he lost his license for saving peoples lives with Ivermectin.

Discussion about this podcast

