Maria Zeee On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 45

Maria Zeee of ZeeeMedia.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone for a casual conversation covering several topics. We discussed globalism, immigration, digital ID’s, inflation, the election, the persecution of Alex Jones, bioweapon injections, transhumanism, and more.

Since 2021 Maria Zeee and Zeeemedia has become one of the world’s most trusted sources of information. She frequently host shows on Infowars.com and other popular outlets.

You can follow Maria at ZeeeMedia.com and,

on Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia and on X https://x.com/zeee_media

This interview is sponsored by Liberation Tek. https://secure.liberationtek.com/aff.php?aff=93

Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the Bill of Rights.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend