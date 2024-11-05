Ret. Major Thomas Haviland On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 46

Ret. Major Thomas Haviland stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his recent survey on the white fibrous blood clots. Major Tom revealed that not one vascular surgeon was willing to participate in his survey. Instead he surveyed patients and family. Previously Major Tom surveyed embalmers in the past and he said that 20% of the deceased have these clots.

This survey is still open. If you would like to participate click this link.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2024PeoplesBloodClotSurvey

