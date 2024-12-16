I filed a motion for rehearing last night. Screen shots of the Motion for Rehearing are below. You can also download the pdf below.

On December 1st, 2024, I filed a new case in the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida (2024-CA-001977) seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The case is backed up by scientific evidence and expert affidavits.

The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and clearly violate Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

The Court Dismissed my case six business days later on December 9th, 2024.

In my Motion for Rehearing, I also cite FCRA Fla. Stat. § 760.10 Florida Civil Rights Act violations. I also assert that the continued distribution of the mRNA nanoparticle injections violates basic rights enshrined in the Florida Constitution. My Motion for Rehearing addresses the issues raised in the Dismissal ORDER.

Filed Amended Motion For Rehearing 12152024 296KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

