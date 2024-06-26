Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 31

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the UN and WHO and her speach in Geneva as well as the Declaration on the Principle of State Sovereignty and its Incompatibility with the Negotiating Text of the WHO “Pandemic Agreement” & “Amendments to the IHR” (7 pages signed by 16 lawyers). We covered many topic in this conversation and had a little fun speculating about who is behind this madness. Dr. Stuckel Berger also advocated on behalf of German political prisoner and human rights attorney, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

Apparently, whenever I interview Dr. Stuckelberger we have technical difficulties, as this happened the last time I interviewed her as well. As a result most of this interview was audio only. Be sure to visit Dr. Stuckelberger’s new substack.

AstridStuckelberger.com X.com @stuckelberger

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, PD, PhD is a scientist, lecturer and writer at the Institute of Global Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland. Advisor and expert in topics related to global health and ageing for governments, the EU and international agencies along with other sectors. She collaborates to training and research with several universities in the world where she is invited Professor. As an internationally recognized expert on issues related to ageing and the future of population ageing, her competencies range from individual to population unto policy aspects, with a strong focus on innovation, technology and 4P medicine, in order to find tailored solutions to the prevention, reversibility and management of chronic diseases and pathological ageing. She is regularly asked to collaborate with WHO, the World Bank and other UN agencies on different global issues linked to ageing and the life course (mental health, social determinants of health, evidence-based policies, IHR, curriculum design, ethics). After directing population health research as Deputy-director of the first Center of Interdisciplinary Gerontology at the University of Geneva, she was called as Deputy-director of the Swiss National Research Programme on Ageing 1991-2000. During that time, she co-founded with WHO and UN agencies, the Geneva International Network on Ageing that she currently chairs. Since 2000, she also represents two academic assocations to the United Nations (International Association of Geriatrics and Gerontology and US Society for Psychological Studies of Social Issues) and chaired the NGO Committee on ageing for 8 years, where she advanced the issue of ageing and intergenerational perspectives, as well as the Human rights of older persons, especially older women. Her achievements in advancing ageing at the international level were awarded by the United Nations Secretary-General in 1999 in New York and by the Swiss Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics in 2013. As a writer, she published more than 10 books and 170 scientific articles, policy papers, governmental, European Commission or UN reports and is regularly asked to share science with the media.

