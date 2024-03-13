Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 15

AstridStuckelberger.com Twitter @stuckelberger

International public speaker and public health expert and 25 year faculty of medicine at the University of Geneva, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss depopulation, Globalist agenda, nanotechnology in the C19 shots, and much more.. Note we had some technical issues and switched to audio after approximately 20-25 minutes.

Share

Refer a friend