10

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 15

Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mar 13, 2024
10
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

AstridStuckelberger.com Twitter @stuckelberger

International public speaker and public health expert and 25 year faculty of medicine at the University of Geneva, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss depopulation, Globalist agenda, nanotechnology in the C19 shots, and much more.. Note we had some technical issues and switched to audio after approximately 20-25 minutes.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

10 Comments
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Recent Episodes
51:47
51:47
Dr. Andrew Zywiec on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 17
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
45:27
45:27
Dr. Paul Alexander on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 16
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
12:27
12:27
OANN: In Focus with Alison Steinberg Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jab.
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
15:10
15:10
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute TRUTH with Emerald Robinson
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
57:03
57:03
Dr. Ben Marble on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 14
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
1:25:46
1:25:46
Lawyer Lisa (Lisa Miron) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 13
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
 and 
LawyerLisa
59:42
59:42
James Roguski on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 12