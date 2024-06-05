Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 29

JosephSansone.Substack.com AnaMihalceaMDPhD.Substack.com Dr. Ana Mihalcea M.D., PhD, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Dr. Mihalcea discussed her latest research findings. Fibers growing out of the skin of unvaccinated shown under UV light. Government documents about the use of nanotechnology weapons, transforming humanity, and much more were discussed. Also, the psychology behind the complacency and learned helplessness of many people was also discussed.

