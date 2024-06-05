Playback speed
Share post
Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 29

Nanotechnology, Fibers Growing Out of the Skin, Government Documents, Learned Helplessness, and More...
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Jun 05, 2024
Transcript

JosephSansone.Substack.com AnaMihalceaMDPhD.Substack.com Dr. Ana Mihalcea M.D., PhD, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Dr. Mihalcea discussed her latest research findings. Fibers growing out of the skin of unvaccinated shown under UV light. Government documents about the use of nanotechnology weapons, transforming humanity, and much more were discussed. Also, the psychology behind the complacency and learned helplessness of many people was also discussed.

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
NASA Future Strategic Warfare Compared To Current Events. Are We In A War Of Our Military Against Us - We The People?
I wanted to review the leaked NASA Future Strategic Issues/ Future of Warfare Circa 2025 slides in the context of my research regarding nano robots, surveillance, C19 self assembly nanotechnology bioweapons and the broader stealth self assembly nanotechnology warfare agenda. There are people who believe that the military will come and save them. However…
Read more
10 hours ago · 76 likes · 28 comments · Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Also available on Rumble and Clouthub.

