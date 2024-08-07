Attorney David Meiswinkle on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 37

National American Renaissance Movement (National ARM) President, David Meiswinkle, Esq., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Dave discussed National ARM, Globalism, Foreign Policy, UN,WHO, Depopulation, Bioweapon Injections, Occult Rituals of the Globalists, and More...

National ARM Board Members

David Meiswinkle, Esq., National ARM President is a New Jersey criminal defense attorney, United States Army veteran, and retired police officer. He has drafted, thus far, 25 custom-made State Grand Jury Petitions with evidence listing 15 crimes, and Persons and Organizations of Interest which were sent to individual State Governors and Attorney Generals for the purpose of initiating a criminal investigation into Covid-19 crimes. To date, no State has charged anyone criminally. Both the State of Texas and Kansas have civil actions against Pfizer for fraud and misrepresentation. Recently an amended 90 page Grand Jury Petition was sent to NJ Governor, the AG and Commissioner of Health https://nationalarm.org/covid-19-grand-jury-petition-amended/ and a letter calling for action https://nationalarm.org/letter-to-nj-gov/ .

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea MD, PhD, National ARM Board of Director is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 25 years of clinical experience. She writes Humanity United Now Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more Her substack is, AnaMihalceamdphd.substack.com. She is part of an international research collaboration that evaluated the contents of C19 injectables and found nanotechnology. Her cutting-edge research field is C19 vaccine shedding, effects of self-assembly nanotechnology on human blood and finding therapeutic approaches for detoxification. Her invaluable work dealing with dark field microscopy should be studied by all, especially the medical profession and law enforcement.

Dr. Sansone, National ARM Board of Director, a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism, has lead the charge with "Ban the Jab" resolutions Dr. Joe initiated a pro-se mandamus action against the Florida Governor demanding that the Covid-19 vaccinations be taken off the market because they are an extremely dangerous bioweapon. Reply Brief can be read here. Recently, Dr. Sansone hosted a Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny Forum featuring Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Marivic Villa, and Dr. Andrew Zywiec.

J. Michael Springmann, Esq., National ARM Board of Director is a former U.S. State Department official having served as a diplomat in the Foreign Service with postings in Germany, India, and Saudi Arabia. He has fought for the liberation of the Palestine people in Gaza against genocidal crimes by the State of Israel and the strong- arm robbing and wholesale desecration of their country. His substack is, https://substack.com/@springmann

Michael Diamond, Esq., National ARM Board of Director received his Law Degree from Rutgers University. He served as the Chief Environmental Enforcement Administrator at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. He believes that the Constitution should be used to protect the welfare of the people in legal actions against traitorous domestic terrorist acts such as Covid-19 vaccination and pandemic and the 9/11 and anthrax attacks. He has written articles for Covert Action Magazine, https://covertactionmagazine.com/author/michaeldiamond

Frank Agamemnon, National ARM Secretary retired from the United States Postal Service in 2018 serving 42 years in various positions. The latter 28 years he served as a STEP 2 DESIGNEE of the American Postal Workers Union. He is a 9/11 activist and former officer of NJ 9/11 Aware.

J.B. Hockersmith, National ARM Board of Director, is recognized as a seasoned industry professional for his skills as a film & video Producer and Editor. His clients have included ABC Television, BET Network, IBM and Delta Airlines. He has also assisted the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Enquiry, and the Truth Action Project in various film projects.

National ARM Advisors:

Dr. Francis Boyle, Esq., National ARM Advisor is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. His substack is, FrancisaBoyle.Substack.com

Peter R. Breggin MD and National ARM Advisor is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in mental health, including stopping the return of lobotomy and similar transhumanistic experiments in the 1970s. Since then he has taught at the Washington School of Psychiatry, Johns Hopkins, and other universities. He and his wife Ginger Ross Breggin, in late 2021 coauthored the bestselling book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey with introductions by top COVID-19 scientists and physicians, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH; Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD; and Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko MD. It is the deepest examination of the worldwide forces behind the draconian COVID policies and practices. His substack is, GingerBreggin.Substack.com

