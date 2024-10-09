Todd Callender, Esq., on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 40

Human Rights Attorney, Todd Callender, Esq., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss Weather Warfare. We discussed Appalachia, and Florida storms. Todd also discussed the upcoming Marburg attack, including the connection to COVID shots and 5G, and how to protect yourself. Todd shared about some of his litigation and current litigation on Targeted Individuals. Todd Callender is also the owner of CloutHub.com and Truthhub. Todd’s podcast Truth Be Told and Vaxx Choice airs noon eastern time, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

This interview is sponsored by Liberation Tek. Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the biBll of Rights.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Share

Refer a friend