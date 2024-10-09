Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11

Todd Callender, Esq., on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 40

Weather Warfare, Marburg, and Targeted Individuals
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Oct 09, 2024
11
Share
Transcript

Human Rights Attorney, Todd Callender, Esq., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss Weather Warfare. We discussed Appalachia, and Florida storms. Todd also discussed the upcoming Marburg attack, including the connection to COVID shots and 5G, and how to protect yourself. Todd shared about some of his litigation and current litigation on Targeted Individuals. Todd Callender is also the owner of CloutHub.com and Truthhub. Todd’s podcast Truth Be Told and Vaxx Choice airs noon eastern time, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

This interview is sponsored by Liberation Tek. Use the promo code MindMatters to get 50% first month discount on Hub for Teams, Hosting, Liberation email, Site Builder and Campaign. Don’t risk getting data mined, censored or cancelled for your political views. Liberation Tek is a Florida based company that supports the biBll of Rights.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here or Give Send Go here.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Refer a friend

Discussion about this podcast

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Recent Episodes
Lawyer Lisa (Miron) On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 39
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and LawyerLisa
Dr. Rima Laibow, On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 38
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Rima E Laibow MD
Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 9-11-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and Emerald Robinson
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny Forum Michelle Utter 7-29-2024
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Attorney David Meiswinkle on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 37
  Dr. Joseph Sansone
Lawyer Lisa Miron on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 36
  Dr. Joseph Sansone and LawyerLisa
Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny: Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Andrew Zywiec
  Dr. Joseph Sansone