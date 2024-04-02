The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone About Writ of Mandamus Seeking to Compel DeSantis to Ban the Jab

I was on The Absolute Truth yesterday with Emerald Robinson to discuss the Writ of Mandamus that is now in the Circuit Court of Leon County Florida. The Writ of Mandamus seeks to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid 19 bioweapon injections and for Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents. We discuss the threat of shedding and why it is important that these injections come off the market immediately.

Please CALL and EMAIL Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody as well as your state legislature and demand they “Ban The Jab Immediately” in pursuit of saving human lives. The life you save may be yours, so make the call and email!

