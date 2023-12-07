Ban the Jab!: Open Message to Governor Ron DeSantis

‘Ban the Jab’ Resolution.

It is time for all human beings with a soul to speak out and demand extreme accountability. Make your own video and demand Governor DeSantis stop the distribution of these nanoparticle bioweapons in the state of Florida now!

Please CALL and EMAIL Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody as well as your state legislator and demand they “Ban The Jab Immediately!” Make the call and email!

Share

Refer a friend