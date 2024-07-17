Michelle Utter on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 34

Michelle Utter stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Cody’s Law. Michelle shares how her life has been going from an active fit athletic person to struggling with multiple injuries from COVID 19 bioweapon injections. She also discusses the financial devastation that she and others are experiencing. Michelle talks about the plight of herself as well as the countless victims of the mRNA nanoparticle biological and technological weapon injections.

Michelle Utter can be followed on X.com @Michell87463246

Although I have friends that have been promoting it, I am not too familiar with Cody’s Law and have not read it yet. It is designed to stream line disability to the more severe COVID injection victims. To learn more about Cody’s Law visit codyslaw.org

Video Also Available on CloutHub and Rumble

Share

Refer a friend